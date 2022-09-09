National Pension Service Sells 70,999 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,999 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of eBay worth $66,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

