National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

