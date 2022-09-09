NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 348.33 ($4.21).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.07) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 264.10 ($3.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 942.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89). In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

