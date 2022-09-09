Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $3.79 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,383,307 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

