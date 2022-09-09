nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head to Head Comparison

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zuora and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60 nCino 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. nCino has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than nCino.

This table compares Zuora and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -29.89% -56.71% -18.86% nCino -23.22% -15.41% -10.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $346.74 million 2.95 -$99.43 million ($0.87) -9.10 nCino $273.86 million 13.80 -$49.45 million ($0.74) -46.07

nCino has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nCino beats Zuora on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

