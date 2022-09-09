nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 1,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

nCino Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $794,758.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock valued at $665,370 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

