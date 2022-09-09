nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Up 5%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 1,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,108 shares of company stock valued at $665,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
