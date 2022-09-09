NEAR Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $418.78 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00022736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $418.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Effect Network (EFX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007415 BTC.
- DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 779,634,747 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
