Neblio One Day Volume Tops $3.31 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $3.31 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a N/A coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,452,542 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.