Needham & Company LLC Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $12.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.1 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.