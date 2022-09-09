Needham & Company LLC Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

UiPath stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

