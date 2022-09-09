Neo Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00045680 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $685.47 million and $55.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a N/A coin that uses the dBFT2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
