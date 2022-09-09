Neoteric (NTRC) Price Tops $0.0011

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Neoteric has a market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Neoteric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

