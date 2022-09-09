Neoteric (NTRC) Price Tops $0.0011

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Neoteric has a market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Neoteric
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Neoteric Coin Trading
