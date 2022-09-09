Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Nerva (XNV) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $104,833.38 and $19.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00358319 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00790981 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.
Buying and Selling Nerva
