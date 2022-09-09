Nerve Finance Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $300,343.59 and approximately $298,082.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance (CRYPTO:NRV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance. Nerve Finance’s official website is nerve.fi.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

