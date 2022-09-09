NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.03 million and $3.82 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

