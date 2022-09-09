Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $130,498.65 and $1.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.