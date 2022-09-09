Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $227.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $250.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

