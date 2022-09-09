Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

