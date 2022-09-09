NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 20,102 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

