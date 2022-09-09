NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 63,596 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $53,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

