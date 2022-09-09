NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 67,089 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $220,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 110,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $402.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

