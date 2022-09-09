NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,026 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.37 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

