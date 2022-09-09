NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $213.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

