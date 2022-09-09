NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

