NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

