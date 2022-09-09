NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

