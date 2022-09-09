NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 45,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

