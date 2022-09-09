Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $23.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

