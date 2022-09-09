Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $23.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
