Newscrypto (NWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.06 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00792028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

