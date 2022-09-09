NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $847,597.66 and $4.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00300028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030377 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

