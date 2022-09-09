Nexalt Trading Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days (XLT)

Nexalt (XLT) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Nexalt has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nexalt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Nexalt has a market cap of $595,295.76 and approximately $41,613.00 worth of Nexalt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00168299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00095988 BTC.

Nexalt (CRYPTO:XLT) is a PoN coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Nexalt’s total supply is 39,112,951 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,063 coins. Nexalt’s official Twitter account is @NexaltOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexalt is nexalt.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexalt is a fork of Litecoin.Nexalt proposes a cryptocurrency coin based on MLC.MLC is an acronym for Multi-Level-Coin and is an idea that integrates the concept of Multi-Level-Marketing in a decentralizedmannerIt is obvious that Nexalt is implementing MLC concepts to unify best features of MLM and crypto. This combination is acquired by applying Proof-of-Network in Nexalt.Nexalt uses MLC in Litecoin as a tool to make the crypto asset more valuable and marketable for the crypto community.Proof of network (PoN) refers to the existence of a network. In this decentralized network of cryptocurrency, no one can join without a referral link that confirms a new user's identity. Although every user is identified, it does not authorize any user or central authority in the network. This proof of network enables the user to receive marketing, staking, or mining rewards through multiple levels of the network.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexalt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexalt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexalt using one of the exchanges listed above.

