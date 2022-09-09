NextDAO Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $585,956.63 and $203,902.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a N/A coin that uses the NRC-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,427,675,237 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,443,128 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

