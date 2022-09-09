NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

