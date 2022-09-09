NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 7,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,130,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

