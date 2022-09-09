NFT Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. NFT has a market cap of $21.61 and $392,536.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.