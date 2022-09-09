NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $392,536.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. NFT has a market cap of $21.61 and $392,536.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

