NFTLootBox Price Tops $40.50 on Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is www.nftlootbox.com. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

