NFTPad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,620.84 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. NFTPad has a total market cap of $26,620.84 and approximately $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00353261 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00787642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020143 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
NFTPad Coin Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
Buying and Selling NFTPad
