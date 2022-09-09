NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.50 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and $47,764.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $30.00 or 0.00142686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

