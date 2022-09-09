Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.0708 on Major Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $1,626.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

