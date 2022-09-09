Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Shares of Nintendo are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

