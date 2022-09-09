NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.43. NIO shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 673,804 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

