NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €58.00 ($59.18).
NN Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.17.
NN Group Company Profile
