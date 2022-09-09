NoLimitCoin (NLC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $448,069.62

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

