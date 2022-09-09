Northland Securities Boosts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $110.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $130.01.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $13,409,000. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 154,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 148.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

