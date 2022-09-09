Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 26,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

