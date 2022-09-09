NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

