NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.83. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

