Novacoin Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $42,136.99 and $36.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

